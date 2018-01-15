Company
About the Role:
WorleyParsons are looking to recruit a Recruitment Marketing & Communications Coordinator to be based in our Aberdeen office on a staff basis.
Role Overview
The Marketing Coordinator will take a proactive approach to the continual development and promotion of the Primat brand, and supporting the delivery of Customer recruitment marketing campaigns. To promote a positive safety culture within the Primat business and with our Contractors and Clients.
Key aims and objectives
* Support the ongoing development of the Primat brand and the promotion of relevant value propositions.
* Implement the marketing communications strategy, which maximises return from relevant channels.
* Responsibility for 'account management' of multiple customers; ensuring their unique needs are met, with high quality delivery achieved within predefined timeframes.
* Ensure all administrative activity is accurately recorded and stored in the relevant system.
Prime responsibilities and duties
* Take a proactive approach to brand management to identify opportunities for development or enhancement
* Take a lead role in the management of the company website and associated PPC campaigns and the ongoing development of site SEO development to support the wider business objectives
* Contribute to the ongoing development and maintenance of the suite of marketing material
* Create, and manage delivery of bespoke recruitment marketing/ employer branding campaigns based on thorough research and analysis
* Take a lead role in reporting on the efficacy of recruitment marketing tools and channels ensuring delivery of regular high-quality channel reporting and analysis
* Provide any other reasonable support, as required, to the Primat or Customer recruitment teams which contributes to the overall business objectives
* Conduct regular reviews of available tools and technology to ensure the business continues to explore new branding opportunities, and maximize its potential utilisation of existing ones
* Strong team ethic, with a commitment to collaborate with colleagues
Role Requirements
* IT Literate
* Excellent oral and writtern communication skills
* Accuracy & attention to detail
* Capable of working under pressure
* Ability to multi-task and prioritise
