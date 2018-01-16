Recruitment Specialist

About the Role:

The Role:

Purpose:

Assist in creating a job application that will attract job candidates who are qualified for the job.



Principal Accountabilities:

* Assists the HR Manager for preparing Manpower Plan

* Prepare and take approval on Job Requisition Form received from Department Heads to create vacant positions

* Responsible for sourcing suitable candidates for available positions and identifying suitable recruitment channels.

* Coordinate with local and overseas recruitment agencies to fill vacancies.

* Coordinating with the recruitment agents all over the location with the status of the visa processing.

* Maintains an active and organized data bank of applicants for various positions.

* Screens applicants for basic compliance with position qualifications, experience and knowledge

* Summarizes CVs for easier evaluation by the departmental heads (Shortlist suitable candidates)

* Meets walk-in applicants, collects and assesses CVs.

* Forwards collected CVs to the concerned departmental heads for evaluation and interviews.

* Schedules interviews and ensure departmental heads give assessment form / interview evaluation form on each candidate.

* Take approval on assessment form / interview evaluation form for each candidate from HR Manager and GM

* Sent Job Offer for the selected candidates and follow-up with the candidates

* Follow-up with the candidates on all hiring documents till joining including visa processing documents.

* Ensure all vacancies are filled with the suitable candidates within the targeted time.

* Generates recruitment related reports.

* Conduct verification of candidate's credentials (qualifications, references, etc.)

* Coordinate the employee induction and orientation process.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Degree qualified candidate is desired

Recruitment experience working within a mining company is essential



Desirable Skills / Qualifications:

About Fircroft:

