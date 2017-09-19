Refurbishment Project Manager - Hertfordshire, UK - 3 Months

G2 Recruitment
Hertfordshire,England
Contract
Construction Jobs
617182
Tuesday, September 19, 2017 - 8:34am
About the Role:

My client are looking for a hands-on project manager to oversee a refurbishment of an air handling unit at a market leading organisation in Hertfordshire.

Key Skills;



* Project management of refurbishments
* Proven track record of project delivery
* Knowledge of HVA units
* On site management experience

Rate - Competitive

Start - Immediate

Location - Hertfordshire, UK

Duration - 3 Months +