Refurbishment Project Manager - Hertfordshire, UK - 3 Months

About the Role:
My client are looking for a hands-on project manager to oversee a refurbishment of an air handling unit at a market leading organisation in Hertfordshire.
Key Skills;
* Project management of refurbishments
* Proven track record of project delivery
* Knowledge of HVA units
* On site management experience
Rate - Competitive
Start - Immediate
Location - Hertfordshire, UK
Duration - 3 Months +
