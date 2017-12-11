Company Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland Salary £55000 to £60000 Per year Job Type Permanent Category Engineering Jobs Job ID 626570 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: Our client is an Aberdeen based FPSO Operator who currently have a requirement for a Regulatory & Compliance Engineer on a staff basis to help ensure business processes are recorded, understood, followed and improved.



DESCRIPTION



The Regulatory & Compliance department works with the HSEQ department and identifies and interprets Flag State and Class requirements and ensures that risks to the company are identified and managed, all in order to contribute to the realization of the company's goals and strategy.



RESPONSIBILITIES



Prepares regulatory compliance procedures, databases and plans for the project.

Coordinate communication between regulatory parties and company (incl. subcontractors) and maintain status overview.

Coordinates all permits, licenses, approvals, notifications and consents from the applicable regulatory parties during all phases of the project.

Assists contracts engineer in the preparation of the verification/certification and classification contracts and control of all contract activities.

Communicates RC status to line and project management.

Acts as focal point for coastal, flag and class related questions/issues and establish a good and professional relationship between company and regulatory parties.

Monitors compliance with coastal, flag and class requirements.

Monitors that certificates are properly maintained and stored.

Assists asset team in timely establishing scopes for class, flag and verification surveys.

Monitors assurance activities and coordinate verification activities on Safety & Environmental Critical Elements (SECE's) in line with the operational performance standards.

Monitors timely completion of surveys, issuance of certificates and closure of conditions of class, authority, memoranda to owner and verification anomalies.

Performs and witnesses surveys and pre-surveys.

Provides monthly status report.

Reviews the Performance Standards and prepares verification scheme.

Reviews RM's (modifications and projects) on changes that could influence compliance requirements.

Maintains the Legal register

Discusses the implementation of new legislation with relevant parties to ensure compliance and checks proper implementation of new legislation through audits.



REQUIREMENTS



Bachelor/Master degree in Marine Engineering, or equivalent.

Excellent written and spoken English.

Experience with maritime and offshore rules and regulations.

Experience in auditing.



