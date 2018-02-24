About the Role:

A world renowned EPCM company in Houston is currently looking for a Regulatory Reporting Specialist.

What will you be doing?



* Responsible for the measurement of financial results, consolidation process and statutory and legal entity reporting.

* Prepare quarterly legal entity reporting, annual legal entity reporting including footnotes

* Interact with external and internal auditors on various audit requirements of the group.

* Prepare periodic governmental reporting.

* Recommends initiatives, process improvements and cost savings measures.

* Develops and trains direct reports-including performance reviews, training programs and career development path. Position currently has two direct reports.

* The candidate must be able to interact with all levels of staff from multiple departments, posses excellent written and verbal communication skills, be attentive to detail and possess a flexible collaborative work style.

* Perform special projects and other duties as necessary.

* Financial statement preparation. Additionally, balance sheet reconciliations in general is important on top of inter-company experience.

What skills/experience should you have?



* 8+ years of experience in accounting

* Bachelors degree or higher with an Accounting or Finance major

* Demonstrated record for achieving results beyond those that are normally expected.

* Demonstrates a high level of initiative, commitment and is a self-starter.

* Possesses the ability to stay organized and effectively communicate, both orally and in written form, with multiple business process owners.

Preferred:

* CPA or MBA

* Experience in the energy services sector

* Previous supervisory experience

* HFM and Oracle experience

General Information

Shift: 8 hrs a day, 40hr work weeks

Work Location: Houston, Texas

Hourly Rate: $64

Contract Length: 6 months

Why work with us?



* Medical Plans





* Dental Plans





* Vision Plan





* Health Advocate





* Health Savings Account





* Dependent care flexible spending account





* Commuter benefits





* Life AD&D Insurance





* Short-term disability coverage





* Long-term disability coverage





* Group accident





* Group Critical illness





* 401 (k) retirement plan

Who will you be working for?

You will be working within an EPCM company out of Houston, Texas

With such diverse environment, you will be supported whilst working for an equal opportunity employer. You are sure to be working for a company who will recognize and reward you for your talent and commitment.

If you have ability and desire to work among a community of professionals who will both challenge and develop your skill set, then we want to hear from you.

Get in touch, today!

Sthree US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.