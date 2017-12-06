About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Reliability Engineer, based in Aberdeen



Responsibilities will include:

Defect Elimination

Oversee the application of the Production Loss & Equipment Failure Investigation process in the asset by:

o Understand production losses & threats by attending the asset morning call and threats meeting.

o Review all production losses by attending the weekly Production Delivery meeting.

o Raise ZL notifications for all production losses requiring investigation.

o Ensure production losses are investigated in line with the Defect Elimination procedure.

o Support the asset in conducting mini / midi RCAs

o Lead midi / maxi RCAs

o Ensure RCA reports are documented in the ZL notification and actions assigned.

o Issue weekly lists of outstanding RCAs and actions within asset



Condition Monitoring

Support Condition Monitoring in the asset by:

o Facilitating interactions between the Condition Monitoring Engineer and asset based Engineers to ensure the timely resolution of CM advisories.

o Issue weekly list of outstanding Condition Monitoring actions within asset.



Experience/Skills

Application of defect elimination and root cause analysis techniques (e.g. 5-Why, cause mapping, TAPROOT).

Experience in reliability analysis techniques including equipment criticality analysis, FMECA and calculation of equipment reliability/availability (MTBF/MTTR)

Familiar with SAP Plant Maintenance Module

Proficient with the Microsoft Office suite of tools.

Strong data manipulation skills.



Qualifications

Engineering Degree



Contract position



If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 916695







