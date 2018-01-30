Reliability Engineer

Company 
Progressive GE
Location 
Houston
Salary 
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type 
Contract
Category 
Engineering Jobs
Job ID 
632501
Posted on 
Monday, January 29, 2018 - 1:48pm
Apply 
Apply Now

About the Role:

My client, one of the largest Downstream Owner Operators in Houston is looking to bring on a Reliability Engineer ASAP.

Location: Houston, TX (near Pasadena)

Contract: 6 months

Rate: *negociable*

Shift: M-F 8 hour work days

Requirements:



* Bachelor's Degree in Mechanical Engineering.
* 7+ year's downstream experience in refinery/petrochemical with an Owner Operator.
* Experience with stationary equipment/fixed equipment.

Daily Responsibilities:



* Develop and approve stationary equipment repair plans, re-rates, and modifications related to expense and capital projects.
* Service evaluations per API/ASME or applicable industry guidelines/standards.
* Level 1 & 2 evaluations per API-579.
* Bolted joint torque calculations and select gaskets for planning.
* Troubleshoot stationary equipment issues/review testing and inspections.

