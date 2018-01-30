Company
Progressive GE
Location
Houston
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
Engineering Jobs
Job ID
632501
Posted on
Monday, January 29, 2018 - 1:48pm
About the Role:
My client, one of the largest Downstream Owner Operators in Houston is looking to bring on a Reliability Engineer ASAP.
Location: Houston, TX (near Pasadena)
Contract: 6 months
Rate: *negociable*
Shift: M-F 8 hour work days
Requirements:
* Bachelor's Degree in Mechanical Engineering.
* 7+ year's downstream experience in refinery/petrochemical with an Owner Operator.
* Experience with stationary equipment/fixed equipment.
Daily Responsibilities:
* Develop and approve stationary equipment repair plans, re-rates, and modifications related to expense and capital projects.
* Service evaluations per API/ASME or applicable industry guidelines/standards.
* Level 1 & 2 evaluations per API-579.
* Bolted joint torque calculations and select gaskets for planning.
* Troubleshoot stationary equipment issues/review testing and inspections.
Sthree US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.
