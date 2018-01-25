About the Role:

Progressive Global Energy are currently recruiting on behalf of a world renowned oilfield service company for a Reliability Specialist III. This position is for a specialist to cover the machinery needs of our client. The successful candidate will cover day to day surveillance to identify and manage assets reliability and to minimize any risks that could adversely affect the plant or business operations.

You will also work with project engineering to ensure the reliability and maintainability of new and modified installations, equipment, processes, utilities, facilities, controls and safety/security systems. You may interface with construction crews during the construction phase to provide and receive input relative to accuracy of drawings, coordination of shutdowns and to expedite the timely and efficient completion of the project.

Successful candidates should have:

* Experience in maintenance and reliability, including loss elimination, risk management, and life cycle asset management.* Proficiency in root cause analysis and root cause failure analysis,* Proficiency in failure reporting, analysis and corrective action systems.* Ability to effectively present information in one-on-one and small group situations to customers, clients, and other employees of the organization.* Ability to apply mathematical concepts such as exponents, logarithms, quadratic equations, and permutations.* Ability to apply mathematical operations to such tasks as frequency distribution, determination of test reliability and validity, analysis of variance, correlation techniques, sampling theory, and factor analysis.* Must be cognizant of the capabilities and limitations of various computer software packages and automated engineering and design equipment to effectively direct their use for diverse engineering assignments.

Qualification requirements

* Bachelor's Degree in Engineering,* Electrical or Mechanical preferred or equivalent relevant industry work experience.* 10+ years of maintenance and engineering experience preferred.

