Reporting Accountant - Oil & Gas Sector

Currently seeking a fully qualified Reporting Accountant for a multinational Oil & Gas company, based near Uxbridge. Ideally experienced in a fast moving, high paced environment.

We are looking for a candidate who can demonstrate they have strong communication, planning, analytical and system skills. Who is adaptable, extremely proactive and wishing to work in a demanding and challenging role, experience within the Oil & Gas/Energy sector is highly desirable.

* Prepare, ELT Reporting Pack and validate UK KPI pack.* Coordination of the month end and quarter end timetables and schedules.* Insurance Accounting* Responsible for ensuring other Income Statement line items are recorded and analysed* Address local and corporate management queries* Coordination of Treasury Accruals and Bank reconciliation reviewer* GL Account and Group Account structures.* Pre and post cons validations and issue resolution* Act as key focal point for the Consolidations team* Income Statement and Balance Sheet - SAP & BI Reporting* Analytics - Divisional Financial Reporting* FX Accounting* Treasury Accounting* Financial reporting element of Company Set-up and closure* Proactively work with multiple stakeholders to plan and prepare Impairment reviews* Review the indicators and prepare related calculations, memos and supporting documentation* Coordination of the Group and Legal Entity Audits for the UK upstream companies* Budgeting & Outlook of Insurance* Coordination and Compilation of periodic Full year Outlook analysis* Preparation of Legal Entity Board packs for the upstream Companies* Overall Coordination and Stewardship of all Balance Sheet accounts* Prepare account reconciliations and analysis assigned to the role to ensure accuracy* Proactively work with other Finance team members to ensure actions are documented and closed* Develop strong sense of team within the group, working closely with the other Accountants to present a coordinated approach and consistency of reporting* Deliver presentations to drive improved business and stakeholder engagement* Assist with any local or corporate process enhancement initiatives* Ensure adherence to all relevantcontrols

* Excellent communication skills (both interpersonal and written)* Strong System Skills preferably with experience of* Strong analytical skills* Experience of preparing Financial Statements.* Ability to prioritise workload, manage a process and meet deadlines

