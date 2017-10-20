About the Role:

Assess available reports in R3, BW and other applications that the business utilizes. The result of this analysis should assist in developing a strategy and plan to catalogue all existing report, reconcile the reports in each platform and develop a long term approach on the best reporting tool through best practices.

- The Reporting Analyst will work with various members of the business to develop this strategy, reconciliation, stream lining of reporting capability and set future direction to meet the reporting needs of the business.

- The SAP Reporting Analyst is also responsible for planning and coordinating all the activities to meet the assignment.

- This individual will apply proven communication and problem-solving skills to guide and assist the user group on issues related to the design, development, and deployment of this assignment.

- Interfaces with business end-users for information and potential new requirements;

- Work with all parties in the business to delete duplicate objects;

- Assesses new requirements implementation options; - Develops data mapping documentation;

- Develops reporting catalogue in R3;

- Develops strategy to reconcile and eliminate duplication;

- Investigates integrity issues involving reporting content;

- Also serves as a Reporting User Support resource



The primary focus will be in 3 areas:

* P2P - delivery of reporting and dashboard related to 60-day payment terms. This project is high profile and requires detailed tracking to check and adjust.

* EHS - develop a "contractor management dashboard" which is intended to display contractor EHS grade (from ISN), spend by asset (from SAP), contract status (from Ariba) in a single view.

* Master Data - enhancement of existing dashboards to better track the material master (possibly vendor master) process including defects and cycle time. Anticipation of removal of manual data capture steps required today.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Requirement

* Must be able to develop and document reports or work product in a manner so that sufficient handoff can occur. Structure of reports and data mining must be consistent with existing standards



Skills / Experience Required

* Demonstrated capability to communicate up and down with a particular focus on requirements gathering and quick grasp of process understanding.

* Communicate with the Spotfire CoE and understand development process and documentation required and follow those protocols.

* Ability to work to deliverables with minimal supervision:

* Gather and understand requirements and rapidly delivery quality product. There is a Hess Spotfire CoE, but anticipation is that extensive support from that group will not be necessary

* Subject Matter Expertise:

o Spotfire report development and execution - Required

o SAP system - Required

o Ariba - Desired

o Synergi - Desired, but may be unlikely



