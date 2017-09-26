About the Role:

We are currently recruiting on behalf of our international client to supporting them in adding a Reservoir Engineer to their team in Abu Dhabi, UAE



All applicants must have

* Previous experience in a similar role

* Have US unconventional experience

* Experience of working with a Multinational workforce, ideally in the Middle East



There is an attractive package on offer for the successful applicant including competitive day rate, insurance, flights, accommodation and other benefits.



If you would be interested in exploring this opportunity further, please contact callum.donaldson@orioneng.com or call 713 783 3449

