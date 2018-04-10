Reservoir Engineer

About the Role:

The Role:

MAIN FUNCTIONS

* Provide guidance to support the Reservoir Leadership Team in achieving desired performance objectives

* Support / Advise Reservoir Leadership Team to aid in maintaining high technical standards

* Develop plans / programs as required by the Reservoir Management team

* Guide / support reservoir engineers to establish and implement plans that meet reservoir engineering requirements

* Experienced in reservoir simulation and able to perform / guide detailed simulation studies

* Perform / guide simulation and other studies to evaluate various depletion schemes and to investigate technical issues

* Perform all related studies necessary to perform simulation studies including Pressure, Volume, Temperature (PVT), inflow/outflow, relative permeability, Special Core Analysis Laboratory (SCAL) and other evaluations

* Perform depletion plan assessments to support the company in asset acquisition evaluations

* Lead and/or participate in Peer Reviews to insure high technical standards are maintained

* Provide necessary input to drilling, facilities, and other groups as required to support projects

* Willing to mentor less experienced reservoir engineers in performing simulation and other studies

* Document results in a comprehensive and understandable format, both in written and in graphic forms

* Provide timely and focused updates of results/plans to management/partners/others



This is a level 3 , 20 years experience



TASKS AND RESPONSIBILITIES

* Develop project-specific strategies with the Project Team to address identified risks and challenges

* Support risk assessments and studies as defined in the Project Risk Management Plan, and ensure results are addressed as relevant field work is executed

* Support uncertainty analysis studies and value of information assessments for data acquisition plans

* Share safety-related Lessons Learned across project(s) and within the company

* May facilitate Reservoir Team meetings

* May be assigned other services / studies by the Reservoir Leadership Team

* Maintains a high degree of ethical conduct

* Ability to work in environment with changing priorities

* Develop / deliver technical presentations

* Provide regulatory compliance support as required



SKILLS AND QUALIFICATIONS]

* University degree or equivalent

* 20+ years of demonstrated work experience in Reservoir Engineering positions in Oil & Gas Industry

* Exceptional knowledge of reservoir engineering fundamentals and technical skills

* Experienced in building, running and evaluating dynamic models to evaluate various technical issues

* Knowledge of how to conduct reservoir simulation studies to address required issue in a timely and efficient manner

* Capability to identify issues and solutions and conduct reservoir evaluations independently

* Willingness to direct and guide the work of less experienced engineers

* Good interpersonal and communication skills

* Initiative and problem solving capability with flexibility to react to unforeseen conditions

* Ability to work under pressure in an environment which expects the highest levels of customer service, confidentiality and ethical behaviour

* Working knowledge of reservoir management practices, processes, and expectations.

* Ability and desire to function in an integrated project team environment, develop successful working relationships with EMCS emphasis on effective communications in an integrated team environment

* Must be able to effectively communicate / influence multiple levels, from Senior Level Manager to worker

* Willingness to travel / live away from home for extended time periods

* Proficient in use of computers and programs such as Microsoft Office

* Read, write, and speak fluent English, as required to function effectively within a Project Team

* No training will be provided (other than company specific safety standards and procedures)



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Reservoir Engineering Advisor for Prudhoe Bay, Alaska Internal responsibilities:



- Technical endorsement for drillwells, rig and non rig workovers

- Operator management - Reservoir key focus area development and implementation

- Reserve updates o Company Plan, drilling and project reappraisals



External responsibilities:

- Operator interface and influence

o Use staff-level meetings to build technical credibility, maximize early influence on field-level planning (Asset Depletion Plans) and execution (well and project design)

o Use management-level scheduled meetings to influence strategic, asset-level decisions

o Use Operator's Area Development Plan to build alignment on required studies, reservoir management and depletion strategies, investment opportunities

o Interact with other owners to influence Operator in critical areas



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.