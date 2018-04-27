About the Role:

The Role:

Reporting to the Subsurface Manager of the asset to whom they are assigned, the Reservoir Engineer will be responsible for the long-term management, development and optimisation of the fields and associated satellites in the asset. The Reservoir Engineer will also have a functional reporting relationship to the Reservoir Engineering Discipline Lead. Working with the multi-disciplinary subsurface team assigned to the asset from Subsurface & Wells, the Reservoir Engineer will utilise simulation models or other analytical techniques to identify and evaluate opportunities to optimise economic recovery. They will provide long-term production and reserves estimates quantifying areas of uncertainty, as well as identifying and evaluating incremental business opportunities.



Accountabilities

* Construction and maintenance of appropriate reservoir models incorporating geoscience interpretations of static reservoir properties

* Identification of options to increase production and optimise recovery

* Manage reservoir engineering studies carried out by 3rd party contractors and vendors

* Support the Company's process of change and continual improvement

* Work with the other members of the multi-disciplinary subsurface team to identify infill drilling opportunities

* Generation of Life of Field production profiles and maintain auditable booked reserves estimates and reserves reports



Key Duties

Reservoir Management Strategy



* Develop a reservoir management strategy for each field to maximise production and optimise the economic recovery

* Work with the Production Engineer to develop a cost effective monitoring strategy to verify the integrity of the reservoir management strategy



Opportunity Identification and Evaluation



* Build and maintain appropriate reservoir models incorporating geoscience interpretations of static reservoir properties

* Identify options to increase production and optimise recovery

* As part of a multidisciplinary subsurface team, evaluate the incremental production and reserves for each opportunity

* Describe the key risks and quantify the uncertainties

* Maintain a ranked inventory of development opportunities for the field

* Identify and develop study and monitoring programmes to improve understanding and reduce the uncertainty and risks associated with the development options

* In conjunction with other function groups prepare a business case describing the opportunity, detailing the benefits, costs and risks

* Develop Life of Field production profiles and maintain auditable booked reserves estimates and reserves reports



Data Management and Administration



* Provide input to the business planning processes

* Write concise reports for all studies and maintain comprehensive, accessible, up-to-date records of input and interpreted data



Other



* Other duties consistent with employee's expertise and status may also be assigned according to business needs



The key internal interfaces in the role are with Subsurface & Wells, Operations and Projects personnel involved in the work programme and the development opportunity projects and the LT and ExCom. The key external interfaces in the role are 3rd party contractors and vendors, partners and regulatory authorities.



Education Attainment & Accreditation

* Engineering or Geoscience degree equivalent



Professional Skills & Experience

* Previous experience in reservoir engineering with Oil & Gas operating companies

* UKCS experience



Interpersonal Skills & Qualities

* Experience of working in multi-disciplinary teams

* Capacity to acknowledge and analyse large quantities of data

* Resilient team player, who can work in the face of adversity

* Highly professional and tenacious individual, who has humility, understands their own limitations and personal development needs





The Company:

Our Client is an O&G exploration and production company based in Aberdeen who operate in the North Sea. They have interests in a large number of fields, the majority of which they operate, on the UK Continental Shelf with numerous offshore installations and one onshore terminal.



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.