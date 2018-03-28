Reservoir Engineer - Kuwait, Kuwait

Company Leap29 Location Kuwait,Middle East Salary $0 to $0 Per year Job Type Contract Category Unconventional Oil and Gas Job ID 638484 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: A fantastic opportunity has arose for highly experienced Reservoir Engineer, to join a well-established prestigious company in Kuwait. This is your chance to become a part of company that has a long standing in history within the oil business, and many other sectors.





As the ideal Reservoir Engineer you will be required to complete day to day tasks on a Tight Gas Oil project.

Duties Include:

• Involvement in the estimation of reservoir performance.

• Involvement in the forecasting of reservoir performance.

• Complete development planning (Primary, Secondary & EOR) by the analysis of historical field production & well surveillance data.

• Developing and applying reservoir optimization techniques for enhancing cost effective oil + gas recoveries from the field.



In order to be consider as a potential applicant for the Reservoir Engineer Position, you will need the following:

• 10-15 years' experience with the Reservoir Engineer industry.

• Degree Educated to a minimum of MSc level.

• Have experience on either Sandstone or Carbonate reservoirs.

• Experienced with Eclipse software for reservoir modelling.

• PVT and Well test analysis experience.

• Production Optimization expertise.





In return for your hard work my client will provide you with:



• 12 month renewable contract.

• Competitive Tax free daily rate.

• Accommodation.

• Flights.





