Reservoir Engineer - Kuwait, Kuwait

Company
Leap29
Location
Kuwait,Middle East
Salary
$0 to $0 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
Unconventional Oil and Gas
Job ID
638484
Posted on
Wednesday, March 28, 2018 - 4:51am
About the Role:A fantastic opportunity has arose for highly experienced Reservoir Engineer, to join a well-established prestigious company in Kuwait. This is your chance to become a part of company that has a long standing in history within the oil business, and many other sectors.
As the ideal Reservoir Engineer you will be required to complete day to day tasks on a Tight Gas Oil project.
Duties Include:
• Involvement in the estimation of reservoir performance.
• Involvement in the forecasting of reservoir performance.
• Complete development planning (Primary, Secondary & EOR) by the analysis of historical field production & well surveillance data.
• Developing and applying reservoir optimization techniques for enhancing cost effective oil + gas recoveries from the field.
In order to be consider as a potential applicant for the Reservoir Engineer Position, you will need the following:
• 10-15 years' experience with the Reservoir Engineer industry.
• Degree Educated to a minimum of MSc level.
• Have experience on either Sandstone or Carbonate reservoirs.
• Experienced with Eclipse software for reservoir modelling.
• PVT and Well test analysis experience.
• Production Optimization expertise.
In return for your hard work my client will provide you with:
• 12 month renewable contract.
• Competitive Tax free daily rate.
• Accommodation.
• Flights.
Do not hesitate to apply for this position, and click on the links provided.
