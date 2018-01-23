Resident Field Service Engineer

About the Role:
The Role:
Represent Client as Site Resident Engineer on Customer Paper Manufacturing Facility.
- Provides Hardware support on site for QCS and DCS equipment, including preventive and corrective maintenance, spares management and other system healthcare activities, including out of hours support,
- Provides application support on site and by remote access connection where appropriate
- Develops strong working relationship with customer across production and engineering
- Provides support on control optimisation and application engineering
- Fulfils maintenance contract obligations,
- Promotes Client products and services in conjunction with Sales and Account managers,
- Services, after initial training, the full range of systems, DCS and QCS, including configuration, calibration, modification, cleaning, adjustment, Preventative and Corrective maintenance and pertinent documentation,
- Supports any onsite commissioning as part of project team in future project works
- Supports and contributes to existing maintenance procedures, evolution planning, operational methods, process measurement and control,
- Promotes sales of maintenance services and equipment, including spare parts, and advises Sales department of possible sales leads,
- Assists Sales and Account management with preparation of quotations,
- Be available on an 'on call' basis to advise customers out of hours and, if necessary, make unscheduled site visits, whether or not formally on call,
- Prepares and writes technical reports for internal and external use,
- Other duties as allocated by line manager
Requirements
Essential
- Degree or HND in Electrical or Measurement & Control Engineering
- Clean Driving Licence (UK)
- Self Motivated and able to work unsupervised
- Demonstrate excellent customer focus
- Good networking skills
- Results orientation
Desirable
- Knowledge of Paper Industry
- Knowledge of QCS and DCS systems
- Commercial awareness
The Company:
Global leading automation company.
About Fircroft:
