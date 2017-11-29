About the Role:

Progressive Global Energy are actively recruiting for one of the world's largest oil field service companies that operate in more than 70 countries worldwide for a Resource Planner in Broussard, LA This is an opportunity for career advancement in a fast paced environment for a world renowned oil and gas organization.

The job will entail:

Under direct supervision, prepares customer call sheets to coordinate PSL services and equipment for the job site as directed by the Service Coordinator.

Communicates with customers, service supervisors, service specialist and service coordinators for gate to gate accuracy and verbally dispatches equipment and personnel accordingly.

Responsible for electronically dispatching and posting actuals in the SAP scheduling board.

Document customer call for service requirements and assist in coordinating load out of proper equipment, material, and personnel under the direction of the service coordinator.

Promotes safety awareness and environmental consciousness, and complies with all applicable safety and environmental procedures and regulations.

Ensures compliance with Health, Safety, and Environmental (HSE) regulations and guidelines. Promotes and takes an active part in the quality improvement process.

Pay rate: $15/hr Monday-Friday schedule; 40 hrs a week

Duration: 6 Month Contract with the opportunity to be hired

Requirements include:

High school diploma or Equivalent

Experience in Dispatching or admin role - 1 years

Excel knowledge, previous experience with SAP preferable

Knowledge of location services and equipment is preferred.

Must have knowledge of SAP scheduling board

