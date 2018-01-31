Revit Technician

About the Role:

worked on commercial and residential projects.

North East based.

hours 9-5.15

purely design experience

an understanding of how the industry works

2 men who do interview, he being one of them.

usually him and another director.





Vivid Resourcing are committed to equality of opportunity for all applications from individuals are encouraged regardless of age, disability, sex, gender reassignment, sexual orientation, pregnancy and maternity, race, religion or belief and marriage and civil partnerships or any other characteristic protected by law.