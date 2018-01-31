Revit Technician

Company 
Vivid Resourcing
Location 
United Kingdom
Salary 
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type 
Contract
Category 
Designer Jobs
Job ID 
632667
Posted on 
Wednesday, January 31, 2018 - 11:03am
Apply 
Apply Now

About the Role:

worked on commercial and residential projects.
North East based.
hours 9-5.15
purely design experience
an understanding of how the industry works
2 men who do interview, he being one of them.
usually him and another director.

Vivid Resourcing are committed to equality of opportunity for all applications from individuals are encouraged regardless of age, disability, sex, gender reassignment, sexual orientation, pregnancy and maternity, race, religion or belief and marriage and civil partnerships or any other characteristic protected by law.