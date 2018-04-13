RFI/RFP Contract Resource

About the Role:
The Role:
This is a part-time role on contract for 6-8 weeks.
Scope
* To deliver a supplier qualification tool and supporting supplier audit
* Pull together and support scope of supply
* Draft RFI
* Develop RFI Assessment
* Assess and feedback on responses
* Coordinate with The Clients Task Finish Group (TFG)
* Draft RFP
* Develop RFP assessment
Background
* Executive summary of board paper (attached)
* Working structure
o Resource will report to the Supply Chain Director
o Run the RFP on behalf of its members
o Feedback to TFG, who comprise operator and contractor members, which will oversee the RFP
Timeline
* 2 weeks to RFEoI
* 6 weeks to RFP (concurrently)
Working Basis
* 3 days per week for 6-8 weeks
* Potential for extension to support tender process depending on RFP outcome
Ideal Candidate
* Experience in RFI/RFP processes
* Knowledge of current FPAL/Achilles tool set
About Fircroft:
Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.