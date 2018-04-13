RFI/RFP Contract Resource

About the Role:

The Role:

This is a part-time role on contract for 6-8 weeks.



Scope

* To deliver a supplier qualification tool and supporting supplier audit

* Pull together and support scope of supply

* Draft RFI

* Develop RFI Assessment

* Assess and feedback on responses

* Coordinate with The Clients Task Finish Group (TFG)

* Draft RFP

* Develop RFP assessment



Background

* Executive summary of board paper (attached)

* Working structure

o Resource will report to the Supply Chain Director

o Run the RFP on behalf of its members

o Feedback to TFG, who comprise operator and contractor members, which will oversee the RFP



Timeline

* 2 weeks to RFEoI

* 6 weeks to RFP (concurrently)



Working Basis

* 3 days per week for 6-8 weeks

* Potential for extension to support tender process depending on RFP outcome



Ideal Candidate

* Experience in RFI/RFP processes

* Knowledge of current FPAL/Achilles tool set



