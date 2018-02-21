Rig Superintendent

About the Role:

8 Week Drillship Superintendent Contract

10+ years of superintendent/supervisor experience in a deepwater offshore setting

Project is ensuring a deepwater drillship is ready to operate, including all machinery. The successful candidate will have a thorough understanding of all of the equipment and machinery necessary and how the client will be using it.

Must have current certs - We cannot look at candidates who are not ready to go offshore right now.

Preferably located in Houston, TX or southern Louisiana

