About the Role:

WorleyParsons is recruiting for a Rigger/Deck Crew for a short term adhoc contract.

We are looking for a highly experienced candidate to join our offshore team.

Key elements of this role will be to to deliver a high quality, consistent support service to the Deck Foreman/HLO's (in accordance with Project / Company) requirements, standards and procedures.

Job Title: Rigger/Deck Crew

Ref No: 2018-11141

Location: Aberdeen - Offshore

Project: Repsol

Asset: Claymore

Key aims and objective:

Under the direction of the Deck Foreman/HLO the Rigger/Deck will develop simple/routine lift plans aligned to the requirements of the asset plan.

· To execute approved lift plans

· To manage the Rigging Loft

· To fulfil the role of Deck Crew under the direction of the Deck Foreman/HLO

· To act as Helideck Assistant (HDA) under the direction of the HLO (a minimum of Helideck Assistant Initial training MUST be completed before performing these duties)

· To ensure all that all work scope is completed in a safe manner ensuring no detrimental impact to personnel, fabric or

environment

All candidates must have the following qualifications & certification:

· OPITO Rigging Assessment Stage 3/4 or

ECITB Level 3 Diploma in Moving Engineering Construction Loads (see note 1 below)

. NVQ Deck Operations

· OPITO Banksman/Slinger Stage 3/4

· LOLER Planning & Risk Assessment

· Mandatory offshore certificates

· Rigging Loft Management course

· Working at Height Harness/Equipment User

· Capability to perform allocated emergency duties

· WorleyParsons mandatory training, induction, MIST, working at height harness user, risk awareness

. Lifting Equipment Inspection

Ideally, candidates will also have the following experience:

. Demonstrable relevant experience in safe offshore operations.

· Demonstrable relevant experience in rigging & lifting operations (CV).

· Knowledge of inspection for malfunction, wear and tear, stress deformation, corrosion, misuse of, and alterations to the original design of lifting appliances and moving such items from possible use.

· Be knowledgeable of the requirements of Equipment Certification and maintaining a Lifting Equipment Log in compliance with LOLER.

Competencies:

. Basic understanding of Microsoft Word, Excel and Power Point.

· Possesses a good understanding of safe working practises and can demonstrate commitment to safe working at all time

· Possesses a good standard in spoken and written English

· Can demonstrate the ability to read/understand procedures/ specifications/drawings/etc in particular those pertaining to rigging & lifting operations.

· Can demonstrate a high standard in completion of tasks associated with the role of Rigger as defined in associated job specification.

· Can demonstrate the ability to read/understand procedures/ specifications/drawings/etc in particular those pertaining to rigging & lifting operations.

· Can demonstrate a high standard in completion of tasks associated with the role of Rigger as defined in associated job specification.

