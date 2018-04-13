About the Role:

WorleyParsons is recruiting for a Rigging Foreman for a short term adhoc contract.

We are looking for a highly experienced candidate to join our offshore team.

Key elements of this role will be to Lead teams of competent rigging personnel in the safe and timely execution of lifting operations ensuring all lifting activities are properly planned, appropriately supervised and implemented in a safe and efficient manner in compliance with UK Statutory Regulations and Client/WorleyParsons standards and procedures for lifting operations

Job Title: Rigging Foreman

Ref No: 2018-10971

Location: Norwich - Offshore

Project: Conoco Philips SNS (Loggs Platform)

Duration: 3 Trips (2x2 Rotation)

Key aims and objective:

* Lead and direct rigging personnel engaged in the implementation of lifting and moving loads using manual and power operated lifting equipment such as cranes, hoists, winches, etc* Implement all applicable company/project policies, working practices and procedures, ensuring at all times that all lifting activities are completed safely and efficiently and within the boundaries of the approved lifting plan and safe system of work (ISSOW)* Review all lift plans to ensure that they are appropriate for the lifting operation in hand, the correct approval and authorisation process has been followed, and that the prescribed risk controls measures are in place (when the lift involves working at height the incumbent must ensure that a rescue plan is in place and the appropriate rescue equipment is available at the location of the lift)* Ensure that the lifting equipment selected for the lifting operation has been subjected to the required pre use visual integrity inspection and confirm it is fit for purpose* Maintains the short term rigging and moving loads activity plan and discusses progress and any deviations with the relevant project disciplines with line management and the relevant project craft and engineering disciplines* Ensure that all lift team members have the necessary competence for performing their roles, are aware of the procedures to be followed, and their specific responsibilities in the safe execution of the lift* Brief all personnel involved with or affected by the performance of the lifting operation (Tool box talk).* Assists the Rigging General Foreman by providing input to identify key success factors to achieve the goals and targets of the rigging and moving loads function* Monitor and evaluate the performance of the rigging personnel involved in the lifting operations to ensure that adequate HSSE standards are maintained and the rigging service execution continually meets schedule and quality standards* Make allowance for any concurrent or simultaneous operations that may affect or be affected by the lift, e.g. helicopter operations, other cranes etc.

All candidates must have the following qualifications & certification:

* Appropriate documented evidence confirming the trade* * A Valid Competent Person Qualification issued by one of the following award bodies :* LOLER Competent Person (Certificate of Competence OPITO)* ECITB Appointed Person - Appointed Person Moving Loads (Certificate of Training) and TAP01 Planning a Rigging Operation (Certificate of Achievement)Lifting Equipment Inspection* Rigging Loft Management* Managing Working at Height* Use of Fall Arrest Suspension and rescue Equipment* Working at Height/Harness Equipment User* ISSOW* BOSIET/Approved Offshore Medical/MIST

Ideally, candidates will also have the following experience:

* Ability to read and understanding specifications, drawings, and all other discipline related project and engineering documentation* Ability to Able to motivate others, with good communication and interpersonal skills* Ability to demonstrate a high level of understanding of HSE safe working practices / procedures and their implementation* Safe working - commitment to safe working practices ensuring that all workscopes are completed in a safe manner at all times

Competencies:

* Be knowledgeable of the requirements of lifting equipment certification and for maintaining a register of all project owned portable lifting equipment on the installation* Demonstrate the ability to read/understand procedures/ specifications/drawings/etc in particular those pertaining to rigging & lifting operations.* Demonstrate a high standard in completion of tasks associated with the role of Rigging & Lifting Foreman as defined in associated job specification* Demonstrate the ability to deliver all rigging & lifting workscopes to the required/specified project/industry standards* Demonstrate ability to develop lifting plans and risk assessment for all lift categories up to complicated.