Risk & Loss Prevention Engineer/Specialist 1

About the Role:
The Role:
Scope of Work:
* Loss Prevention Engineer:
- provides overall design guidance and operational surveillance for process safety systems in Upstream Oil and Gas Facilities.
- Ensures that loss prevention plans are developed, effectively implemented, and concerns addressed.
- Either independently or through a team of multi-disciplinary engineers / professionals identify hazards inherent in facility design and operations.
- Characterize these safety hazards with good engineering practices, determine risk, and develop mitigations.
- Keep Management informed of loss prevention issues that could potentially jeopardize Project or Assets Objectives.
* Project Risk Coordinator:
- provides overall risk management guidance and leadership for Project Teams.
- Develops, maintains, and leads implementation of the Risk Management and Human Factors Plan.
- Stewards risk management findings to closure.
- Keeps Management informed of risk management issues that could potentially jeopardize Project Objectives
Desirable Skills / Qualifications:
BS engineer degree preferred
