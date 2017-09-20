About the Role:
Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Rotating Equipment Maintenance Engineer, based in Aberdeen.
Responsibilities Include:
Review and analyse maintenance records in CMMS (Maximo) and make recommendations for improvement & optimization.
Develop and recommend asset maintenance strategies for Rotating Equipment and wider Mechanical assets
Responsible for proposing, creating and reviewing planned maintenance amendments for existing, new and deleted equipment.
Review failures and downtime and provide advice to improve asset maintainability and operability. Review current Condition based maintenance (CBM) activities and recommend improvements
Responsible for creating and reviewing planned maintenance (PM) amendments for offshore equipment for core maintenance teams including: work scope, resources, materials, tools, drawings and documentation.
Review vendor reports and advise on trends, follow-up work and improvements.
Participate in and provide functional input to FMECA and RCM studies.
Work in accordance with agreed performance standards/targets/goals.
Actively contribute towards continuous improvement initiatives.
Compliance with and commitment to:
Company Corporate Management System
Company Operational Safety Case
Environmental Policy and Procedures
Company Policies and Procedures
Asset Safety, Operations and Maintenance Plans
Qualifications & Experience:
BEng or HND/HNC in Relevant Engineering discipline
Preferably Chartered / Incorporated Engineer
Oil & Gas UK Medical certificate
Combined Survival/Fire-fighting/HUET
Minimum Industry Safety Training (MIST)
Extensive experience as a Rotating Equipment Engineer in an operational environment, preferably working as a technical authority (TA)
Rotating Equipment maintenance strategy development including but not limited to: Reciprocating Compressors, Centrifugal Compressors, Gas Turbines, Pumps - Centrifugal pumps, positive displacement pumps, gear pumps, screw pumps, diaphragm pumps
Extensive experience of CBM strategies and technology associated with rotating equipment
Direct experience of Maximo
Experience of PMO
RCA, RCM, FMEA
Onshore & Offshore experience including North Sea Environment
Contract position
If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 916152.
Our role in supporting diversity and inclusion
As an international workforce business, we are committed to sourcing personnel that reflects the diversity and values of our client base but also that of Orion Group. We welcome the wide range of experiences and viewpoints that potential workers bring to our business and our clients, including those based on nationality, gender, culture, educational and professional backgrounds, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, disability, and age differences, job classification and religion. In our inclusive workplace, regardless of your employment status as staff or contract, everyone is assured the right of equitable, fair and respectful treatment.