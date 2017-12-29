Rotating Equipment Specialist

About the Role:

The Role:

*Complete condition based assessments of rotating machinery performance through the use of vibration data provided by Rockwell Emonitor Enshare equipment and interpretation of oil analysis results.

*Proactively apply industry best practices as they relate to rotating machinery, while performing sound analysis as you seek opportunities to improve machinery performance / availability and steward to solutions.

*Provide troubleshooting support for machinery concerns (operational performance and equipment maintenance).

*Identify and steward to bad actor solutions and reliability improvement initiatives through to completion in the field.

*Submit scope of work documents for internal maintenance activities and external vendor rebuilds.

*Participate in or lead risk assessments, initiate change management processes and lead failure investigations of machinery in the designated area. Support of machinery issues outside of assigned area of responsibility will be required at times, as well as interfacing with industry resources to resolve issues.

*Generation of various reports (Conditioning Monitoring, MTBF, Turnaround, Machinery Overhaul, and Failure Investigation).

*Act as an on call resource to Operations and Maintenance on machinery and reliability concerns during the off hours (on a rotating basis).

*Experience with material handling equipment would be considered a strong asset. Equipment include but not limited to: slurry pumps, centrifuges, and dredges.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Mechanical Engineering Technologist diploma and Vibration Level II certificate are must.

Relevant field experience with rotating equipment and reliability will be added asset.

Have a good understanding in using Microsoft Word and Excel.

Experience required is 10-15years; however, 8-12 years of experience can be considered.



