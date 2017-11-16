S7 Senior Systems Engineer

About the Role:

The Role:

Exciting opportunity to work for a well-established automation company who offer excellent training and development, the chance to work on major projects, a flat structure and a family atmosphere. The vacancy is open to permanent or contract applications excellent benefits and a competitive rate/salary.

Summary of main purpose of the job:

The design, implementation and commissioning of S7 based Control Systems and related software engineering activities for a variety of industrial control system applications predominantly in the Nuclear industry. The candidate should have proven experience in S7 Systems, ideally supported by Siemens certification/training.



Role Description:

* Development of control system design and options from customer requirements

* Provide design input to development of system wide generics

* S7 programming of control systems (within TIA Portal) from given designs

* Involvement throughout whole software/systems lifecycle, from design through coding to testing, installation and configuration, and documentation (working throughout to full QA procedures)

* Working within project team to customer deadlines

* Installation and configuration/testing work at customer sites



Candidates should possess the following personal qualities:

* Confident and capable and able to work under own initiative

* Ability to work well under pressure and to deadlines

* Have good communication skills

* Be flexible in working methods



The Company:

Our client is a leading advanced automation and real-time business intelligence company specialising in Automation, Control and IT Solutions and Services with major customers in the Nuclear, Energy & Infrastructure and Transmission & Distribution markets. The Company is renowned for its innovation, technical excellence, and project delivery, quality and safety.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

* In depth knowledge of S7 system design (TIA Portal)

* Engineering / Computer related or appropriate engineering qualification (degree/HND) or comparable industrial experience

* Minimum 5 years' experience to fulfil requirements of this post.

* Good client facing skills, must be able to work as part of combined client/contractor team

* Willingness to travel and work away when required

* Driving licence



Desirable Skills / Qualifications:

* Knowledge of Profibus DP/Profinet networks

* Nuclear experience

* IEC61131 PLC Coding Standards.

* IEC61508 Safety Systems

* Integration of the Multi-PLC systems

* Commissioning experience with S7 systems



About Fircroft:

Key words: Systems Engineer, Automation Engineer, PLC Engineer, HMI Engineer, Control Engineer, Senior Systems Engineer, Senior Automation Engineer, Senior PLC ENgineer, Senior Control Engineer, nuclear, design, control, commissioning, s7, TIA, TIA portal, s7-1500, PLC