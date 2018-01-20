About the Role:

The Role:

TITLE: SAFARI Planner



PRIMARY OBJECTIVES & FUNCTIONS:

1. Control Delivery Master Schedule.

2. Perform analysis of monthly schedule performance and provide metrics reports.

3. Maintain programme forward resource & task load forecasts.

4. Advise PMs of optimizing opportunities within the schedule

5. Maintain close liaison with PMO regarding schedule

6. Be fully competent with regard to in house PMG's and BMS guidance

7. Ensure consistency of COMPANY data with MOD Master Listing

SUMMARY OF DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Working as part of the Delivery team, the Planner will maintain the master schedule on behalf of the Senior Programme Manager (SPM). The planner will co-ordinate with project staff to maintain status of the schedule, and analyse performance to provide metrics to support management of the programme.



The Planner has the following responsibilities:

1. Understand work scope and engineering/ contractual processes.

2. Understand WBS structure and work with SPM in the development of the WBS for scheduling.



3. Prepare and manage the overall master schedule integrating the WBS structure using Microsoft Project.



4. Co-ordinate and implement schedule updates with Project Managers, report schedule updates to Programme Management Office (PMO) and SPM.



5. Co-ordinate schedules from subcontractors, incorporate information gathered into the overall master schedule using Key Inter-Dependencies.



6. Provision of monthly resource planning information updates for the programme and provision of resource forward demand to the PMO.



7. Prepare agreed project metrics reports that measure and analyse deviations from the baseline plan.



8. Analyse gaps between planned and actual progress and highlight areas of concern.



9. Perform probabilistic analysis of completion dates and potential alternatives. Present risk based analysis of most likely completion and expected deviation range.



RECRUITMENT SPECIFICATION (Knowledge & Experience):



ESSENTIAL



1. Bachelors Degree or equivalent in an appropriate discipline.



2. Demonstrable experience of project planning and control of large engineering programmes.



3. Prince2 practitioner or experience of structured project management methodology



4. Understand Earned Value.



5. Proficient with MS excel, MS Project, Primavera, SAP.



6. Strong standard of written and spoken English.



DESIRABLE



7. IP Networks and Network Delivery knowledge

8. Experience of "Monte Carlo" risk analysis





If you are interested please share your CV with me at with Subject Line as the Position you are applying for.



The Company:

A Major Defence company in Riyadh



About Fircroft:

