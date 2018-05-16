Safety Case Engineer

About the Role:

The Role:

Must be able to demonstrate knowledge of and experience in the production of safety case documents, for a number of plant types at different lifecycle stages, as part of a team, demonstrating the capability to work unsupervised within a team. This experience should include the majority of the following:

* Demonstrate direct involvement in the production of all major elements of safety cases in particular fault analysis and the identification and specification of safety systems (engineered and procedural)

* Provide clear evidence of being directly involved in the integrated design process and interfacing with engineers and human factors specialists

* Demonstrate involvement in the production of complicated/high category safety cases under the supervision of an experienced safety case project manager

* Ability to project manage the production of less complex/lower hazard category safety cases

* Clear evidence of interfacing with the client on matters related to the safety case

* Experience of interfacing with peer reviewers and other aspects of safety assurance or due process

* Production and support of the development of bids and proposals

* Development of skills in more junior members of the team



The Company:

Our client has a number of exciting opportunities to recruit Nuclear Safety Consultants to join a well-established multidisciplinary consultancy business. They have an excellent reputation for delivering technical excellence to its clients across the UK. The Safety Case team in the South is growing as a result of its successes and as such this is an exciting stage of our development. The successful candidate(s) will have relevant experience of working in the nuclear industry, be able to deliver



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

* A minimum of 5 and 10 years of experience in the nuclear industry are essential for the Senior and Principal grades respectively.

* Ability to develop technical work and oversee the work of others.

* Able to work in multi- disciplinary teams;

* Preparation of proposals and development of commercial activities.

* Able to lead interactions with customers.

* Flexible, innovative and able to work on a number of varied projects.

* Will need to be able to obtain appropriate security clearance.

A good first degree (2:1 or better) or higher degree in a physical science, chemistry or engineering.



