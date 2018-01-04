About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Safety Engineer, based in Aberdeen



Responsibilities will include:

Developing specifications, terms of reference and scopes of work for specific safety engineering studies

Provide technical guidance regarding working practice/timescale of work carried out for safety engineering contracted services

Providing safety engineering advice to departments within the company

Writing procedures, specifications, memos and technical reports relating to safety engineering

Provide advice to ensure relevant safety engineering statutory reporting requirements are carried out

Organise and participate in HAZOP, HAZID, risk assessments and other safety engineering reviews

Contributing to updates to formal risk assessments, QRAs and Safety Cases / COMAH Reports and other relevant statutory documentation.

Proactively identify safety engineering issues/problems to be addressed, and by working closely with other disciplines, identify solutions

Proactively audit and take part in assurance activities relating to management. Advise relevant departments of requirements to comply with legislation, corporate/group standards & guidance

Develop or support the development of derogation requests from Company Group Referential.

Liaise and communicate with specialists in external agencies (e.g. HSE)

Perform peer review of job specific deliverables and internal SHE documents. Represent Safety Engineering in project / modification reviews



Qualifications/Experience

Relevant and appropriate major accident risk industry experience (oil and gas / chemical / nuclear, etc)

Educated to degree level in a scientific discipline and preferably hold or working towards a Masters degree in an engineering discipline

Working towards Chartership within relevant scientific discipline, preferably engineering

Can demonstrate safety engineering related knowledge of current and emerging UK and EU regulatory requirements, and oil and gas industry trends

Knowledge of risk assessment techniques and experience of participating in HAZOP, HAZID, safety engineering risk assessments and reviews

Commitment to develop technical expertise through attending external courses and conferences, and continual self-learning

Can demonstrate audit and assurance activity capability

Knowledge of Company Corporate rules, standards and procedures

Delivering clear concise safety engineering information both written and verbal to stakeholders



Contract position



