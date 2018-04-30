About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Safety Engineer, based in Aberdeen.



Main Duties;

Assess Decommissioning platform removal bids and develop H&S scope of work for contractor.

Support or develop bridging documents for interaction with the decommissioning contract(s).

Risk assess and evaluate activities performed by decommissioning contractor under direct Marathon Supervision.

Identify studies required for and coordinate preparation and submission of the Brae Bravo Dismantling Safety Case.

Act as Focal Point between Occupational Safety and Technical Safety teams Decommissioning.



Qualifications & Experience:

Honours Bachelor's Degree or Master's Degree

Experience in offshore oil and gas or refining or petrochemical or LNG industry, of which must have been directly involved in Technical Safety and/or Safety Management Systems development and implementation.

Experience of decommissioning project(s) and safety case development. Experience of incident reporting, incident metrics and safety management systems.

Contract position

