Safety Engineer

Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd
Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland
Contract
Environmental%2C HSE%2C Health & Safety%2C Security Jobs
641021
Tuesday, May 1, 2018 - 5:16am
About the Role:

Our Client is Seeking a Safety Engineer to support Asset Decommissioning.

Principle Duties;

*Assess Decommissioning platform removal bids and develop H&S scope of work for contractor.

*Support or develop bridging documents for interaction with the decommissioning contract(s).

*Risk assess and evaluate activities performed by decommissioning contractor under direct Marathon Supervision.

*Identify studies required for and coordinate preparation and submission of the Brae Bravo Dismantling Safety Case.

*Act as Focal Point between Occupational Safety and Technical Safety teams Decommissioning.


Minimum Qualifications;

*Honours Bachelor's Degree or Master's Degree

Essential Experience;

*Minimum 7 years' experience in offshore oil and gas or refining or petrochemical or LNG industry, of which 5 years must have been directly involved in Technical Safety and/or Safety Management Systems development and implementation.

Desirable Experience;

*Experience of decommissioning project(s) and safety case development. Experience of incident reporting, incident metrics and safety management systems.

Rate will be market led and dependent on experience.