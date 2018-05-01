Company
Tuesday, May 1, 2018
About the Role:Our Client is Seeking a Safety Engineer to support Asset Decommissioning.
Principle Duties;
*Assess Decommissioning platform removal bids and develop H&S scope of work for contractor.
*Support or develop bridging documents for interaction with the decommissioning contract(s).
*Risk assess and evaluate activities performed by decommissioning contractor under direct Marathon Supervision.
*Identify studies required for and coordinate preparation and submission of the Brae Bravo Dismantling Safety Case.
*Act as Focal Point between Occupational Safety and Technical Safety teams Decommissioning.
Minimum Qualifications;
*Honours Bachelor's Degree or Master's Degree
Essential Experience;
*Minimum 7 years' experience in offshore oil and gas or refining or petrochemical or LNG industry, of which 5 years must have been directly involved in Technical Safety and/or Safety Management Systems development and implementation.
Desirable Experience;
*Experience of decommissioning project(s) and safety case development. Experience of incident reporting, incident metrics and safety management systems.
Rate will be market led and dependent on experience.
