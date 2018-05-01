Company Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland Salary £0 to £0 Per year Job Type Contract Category Environmental%2C HSE%2C Health & Safety%2C Security Jobs Job ID 641021 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: Our Client is Seeking a Safety Engineer to support Asset Decommissioning.



Principle Duties;



*Assess Decommissioning platform removal bids and develop H&S scope of work for contractor.



*Support or develop bridging documents for interaction with the decommissioning contract(s).



*Risk assess and evaluate activities performed by decommissioning contractor under direct Marathon Supervision.



*Identify studies required for and coordinate preparation and submission of the Brae Bravo Dismantling Safety Case.



*Act as Focal Point between Occupational Safety and Technical Safety teams Decommissioning.





Minimum Qualifications;



*Honours Bachelor's Degree or Master's Degree



Essential Experience;



*Minimum 7 years' experience in offshore oil and gas or refining or petrochemical or LNG industry, of which 5 years must have been directly involved in Technical Safety and/or Safety Management Systems development and implementation.



Desirable Experience;



*Experience of decommissioning project(s) and safety case development. Experience of incident reporting, incident metrics and safety management systems.



Rate will be market led and dependent on experience.

