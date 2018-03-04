Safety Supervisor

About the Role:

The Role:

Job Purpose:

To provide a totally integrated Health, Safety, Environmental and Quality function to Project Management and to influence Line Management to embed a culture of Health, Safety and Quality excellence.



Duties and Responsibilities:

* Ensure the use of current and applicable HSEQ and functional documentation

* Participate in HSEQ Performance Reviews

* Ensure adherence to the Risk and Change Management process

* Provide feedback for the Continuous Improvement of the HSEQ Management System and promote the understanding, use and application of the System

* Comply with HSEQ, legislative and functional requirements

* Ensure understanding of and compliance to legal requirements

* Report all HSEQ incidents

* Conduct Workplace Safety Observations

* Comply with Client requirements and promote HSEQ on site

* Comply with the requirements of the JAC RIJK AL-RUSHAID CONTRACTING & SERVICES CO. LTD Disciplinary Code

* Comply with the Emergency Preparedness and Response Procedure requirements

* Ensure compliance with PPE requirements.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Essential Competencies Supervising and Directing

Oral Communication

Applying Expertise

Problem Solving

Coordinating and Controlling

Resilience



Important Competencies

Initiative

Teamwork

Delivering Quality

Flexibility



Other Relevant Competencies

Impact

Aware of Financial Impact



About Fircroft:

