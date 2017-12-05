Sales Engineer - Pumps & Rotating Equipment

Company NES Global Talent Location Glasgow,Glasgow City,Scotland Salary £35000 to £40000 Per year Job Type Permanent Category Sales and Marketing Jobs Job ID 625873 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: Sales Engineer - Glasgow - Pumps & Rotating Equipment



Our Client whom are a market leading company supplying pumps and rotating equipment for an array of applications are recruiting for a Sales Engineer within their Glasgow operation.



Within this role you will be responsible for business development opportunities engaging with established and new customers offering solutions around the MRO (maintenance, repair and overhaul) of their current equipment.



In addition to this role you will develop leads for sister business units across the division where you will be rewarded accordingly.



Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.