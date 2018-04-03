About the Role:

Eden Scott's client is looking to hire a Sales Manager to take responsibility for the management of the sales process - including consultancy, quoting and follow-up. This is a Field Sales opportunity.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

Reporting to the Sales Director, the successful candidate will be responsible for our Client's entire product portfolio with special focus on their range of electrical connectors.

The Sales Manager will have technical and sales related interaction with UK and Ireland based clients across offshore oil and gas, ocean science, renewable energy, defence applications sectors.

This position involves daily interaction with sales, technical and project management departments as well as building and maintaining close relations with customers.

Travel both within the UK and Ireland on a regular basis is required, along with attending Trade Exhibitions to represent the Company (when and if required) and overtime if and when required.

KEY REQUIREMENTS:

A strong technical background (electrical/electronic engineering preferred) is essential, along with extensive sales experience - ideally in the marine technology marketplace.

A dedicated, outgoing, flexible leader with a strong focus on results, deadlines and customer satisfaction is required for this role.