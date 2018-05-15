Sales Manager - Connections

About the Role:

Technical and sales related interaction with our Scotland and Ireland based clients.

Management of the sales process.

Developing and maintaining strong customer relationships.

Travel both within the UK and Ireland on a regular basis meeting with clients.

Attend Trade Exhibitions.

Competitor analysis.

Carry out overtime if and when required.

Strong technical background (electrical / electronic engineering or similar)

Extensive sales experience ideally in the subsea marketplace.

Strong focus on sales

The ideal candidate has 5 to 10 years' experience in selling connectors and cable assembly products within the energy markets and/or public sectors to OEM's and Distributors.

Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.