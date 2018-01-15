Sales Manager - Northern Europe - Mechanical Seals

Company NES Global Talent Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland Salary €65000 to €75000 Per year Job Type Permanent Category Sales and Marketing Jobs Job ID 630075 Apply Apply Now

About the Role:



Our Client is a worldwide provider of rotating equipment MRO solutions and has an opportunity within their Northern European territory for a Sales Manager.



The ideal candidate is fluent in German and French combining an engineering background with experience developing sales and opportunities throughout the rotating equipment and mechanical sealing arena.



This role will be territory based with travel amounting to 70 to 80% of the year.







Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.