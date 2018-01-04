Sales Manager (Wind Farm Negotiation)

About the Role:

Cathcart Energy are currently recruiting for a Sales Manager for our Onshore Wind Turbine client.

The role will be based in the lovely city of Edinburgh. You will have responsibility for developing new business opportunities, co-ordinating tenders for new projects and negotiating contracts across UK & EU.

You will be working for one of the most successful manufacturers in the world and will have an excellent route to market.

This role will require candidates to have a similar role with sales experience in the wind industry.

A Background in Engineering either from a degree or professional experience will also be advantageous for this role as would an MBA or Business degree.

If you have any experience in O+M contracts this will be an advantage as well as this role will encompass service sales as well as capital equipment.

On offer are a competitive salary and generous bonus package depending on experience.

If you would like to find out more about this post, please contact James McNair at Cathcart Energy and apply with your latest CV.