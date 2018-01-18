About the Role:

Sales Specialist - Panel Builder & OEM - North England

The Role:

Due to the incumbent transferring to an internal position abroad, our client, a market leader in low voltage products, is recruiting for a Sales Specialist to inherit a successful pool of key accounts.



You will be joining a team with double-digit growth for the past 5 years, responsible for account management within the OEM and panel builder market across Northern England.



You will be selling market-leading products which include circuit breakers and motor control components; the company is at the forefront of innovative technology and is heavily investing in R&D.



There is a competitive salary on offer, in addition to a company car, pension contribution and up to 25% bonus. Furthermore, the company is renowned for providing excellent training and with over 140,000 staff worldwide there are realistic international career opportunities.



Main Accountabilities

· Meet annual sales budget.

· Regularly visit allocated accounts.

· Create and regularly review area business plan for responsible accounts, identifying

status of buying and potential accounts.

· Regularly update company CRM system with sales opportunities / business intelligence.

· Ensure all leads are identified and full business potential realised.

· Work closely with the project / specification team, managing referrals where necessary.

· Attend sales conferences, exhibitions, customer entertainment and company events



Position Interactions

Sales Managers, Channel Managers; Operations, Product Specialists, Regional Sales Teams, Project/Specification Team, Panel Builder / OEM Team, Accounts



The Company:

Our client is an Engineering Services company, who are an international technical consultancy, providing a range of services including licence to operate, asset management, manufacturing improvement and capital investment to customers in the chemical, petrochemical, oil & gas, pharmaceutical, manufacturing and consumer industries worldwide



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

· Low voltage product knowledge

· Previous experience dealing with customers in LV sector e.g. with power distribution panel builders and motor control builders



