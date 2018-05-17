Salesperson

Company 
Ably Resources
Location 
Thailand,Far East
Salary 
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type 
Permanent
Category 
Sales and Marketing Jobs
Job ID 
645768
Posted on 
Thursday, May 17, 2018 - 10:25am
Apply 
About the Role:

ABLY RESOURCES' client, a leading engineering firm, are seeking a SALESPERSON in THAILAND.

Located in Rayong, this is a permanent opportunity for a professional seeking long-term progression and career stability.

The tasks associated with this opportunity include, but aren't limited to;

*Analyse key prospects and market / industry segments to penetrate for new ventures & explore the needs of these segments for potential new market
*Gathering market intelligence data, potential customers and competitors' information, identify potential pitfalls and hurdles & suggest solutions
*Will be responsible for taking care of Software Solutions - Primarily for Ansys products, and other products as company may assign

The minimum requirements for this role are as follows;

*At least 5 years of experience in Ansys Simulation
*Previous experience in Simulation Sales & Business Development is essential

Please send CVs in Word format to jonathan.reddin@ablyresources.com