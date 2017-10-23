Sample Catcher (Entry Level Oil & Gas)

About the Role:

My client, who is an international leader in oilfield service activities, is seeking Sample Catchers in the Midland, Texas area to start work ASAP!

******HOUSING & TRAVEL REIMBURSEMENT IS PROVIDED FOR THOSE TRAVELLING!******

This is an AMAZING opportunity for those looking to get into the oilfield!

- Recent graduates with degrees in Geology or soon-to-be graduates are always a plus!

You must have a Safe Land (PEC) and/or Rig Pass (IADC) certificate to apply for this position or willing to obtain one within a 24hr period at your own expense.

Location: Midland, Texas

Duration: 6 month contract with the potential to extend and/or convert to an employee!

Schedule: 12 Hour Shifts - DAYS OR NIGHTS each job (well drilled) last about 12-14 days then there is a couple days of down time between wells being drilled.

Start Date: Immediately

Required Skills :

* Must have Safe Land (PEC) and/or Rig Pass (IADC) certification* Carries out the collection, the processing and description of cuttings samples, from the planned lagged depths and intervals* Assists in core recovery and core description when required* Ability to effectively listen and follow directions* Provide own steel toed boots

Please click apply and one of our team will be in contact regarding the opportunity.

Sthree US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.