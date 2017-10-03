SAP Project Manager

G2 Recruitment
United Kingdom
£0 to £0 Per year
Contract
IT%2C Communications Jobs
617937
Tuesday, October 3, 2017 - 7:02am
About the Role:

Good afternoon,

My client in the South West requires a SAP Project Manager for a 6 month initial contract (likely to extend).

Skills/experience



* Strong project management experience
* Experience delivering SAP
* Experience with Transport Express

My client are conducting interviews next week to start ASAP.

If you're interested in this position please apply with your CV asap.

Many thanks,

Stella