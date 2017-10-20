SAP Reporting Analyst

About the Role:

Currently looking for a SAP Report Analyst in the Houston, Texas area. This will be a 2 month contract but will have the potential to extend.

This opportunity is with a well-known Oil & Gas company located in Downtown. They are looking for someone who is able to develop and document reports or work products to where it is sufficient for a hand-off. As well as structure reports and data to keep it consistent with existing standards.

Require:



* Spotfire report development and execution - Required

* SAP system - Required

* P2P - delivery of reporting and dashboard related to 60-day payment terms

* EHS - develop a "contractor management dashboard" which is intended to display contractor EHS grade

* Master Data - enhancement of existing dashboards to better track the material master process including defects and cycle time

If you have relevant experience for the position, reply with your most updated resume and I will contact you by phone or email.

Thanks!

