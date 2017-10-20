About the Role:

Satellite Engineer | London| Salary: Negotiable

I have been approached by one of my clients to fill the role of Satellite Engineer. This particular client is an industry leading Telecommunications Company, it is an exciting time to join the organisation as they are continuously looking to further grow their global presence. The ideal candidate will need to be very agile and have the ability to adapt to the very challenging environment that this company conduct their work. In this particular role you will also be remotely assisting with other global offices so is certainly a position of high responsibility. They have an exciting stream of projects ongoing and coming up so is a perfect time to grow into a new role.

The applicant for Satellite Engineer will essentially have the following experience/Skills:

? An expert knowledge of satellite communications

? A telecommunications/computer science degree or other relevant

? Experience in a 2nd/3rd line position

? experience 3 years of Experience surrounding Satellite Hub Engineering

? Experience with LAN/WAN

? Experience of RF

? A proven track record performing at both a 2nd and 3rd line level

? A hands on competency working with Gilat, IDirect, Newtec or Hughes systems Experience working within various satellite programmes

The applicant for Satellite Engineer will desirably have the following experience/Skills:

? Telecommunications specific Experience

? A good working understanding of Linux

? Additional Qualifications such as Cisco (CNNA)

This client are looking to move quickly through the application process and have the intention of filling the role within the coming weeks. If you are interested in this exciting opportunity to grow with a leading European Company please don't hesitate to apply as Interviews are due to be conducted over the coming weeks. Also please feel free to call Oliver Thompson at G2 Recruitment on 02071676816 to discuss the position further.

