Scheduler (junior)

About the Role:

The Role:

Core Responsibilities:

- Utilizes scheduling tools to develop baseline schedules in accordance with company work procedures, coordinating input from all stakeholders;

- Conducts project schedule analysis and identifies gaps in proposed schedules dependent upon criticality, customer/commercial impacts, resourcing and materials.

- Schedules activities for review and approval as required.

- Completes master plan with critical milestones. Identifies and communicates opportunities/ alternatives to schedule in collaboration with internal stakeholders.

- Responsible for leading the development and review of schedule recovery plans, including evaluation of additional resources/costs required to affect such plans;

- Conducts planning sessions to develop project/program schedules in collaboration with the project team and regional planners (MPM & FWP).

- Maintains portfolio of schedules, provides analytical review of float and project progress vs. baselines;

- Communicates schedule deviations and projected impacts to project/program teams and assists in preparation of Change Notices/ Management of Change documents, as required;

- Creates & analyzes resource loaded schedules and recommends corrective actions, as required;

- Monitor, review and analysis of the schedule and status of Contractors during all phases of the project, including the analysis of any schedule deviations and corrective actions;

- Utilizes scheduling tools Identifies potential risks/ opportunities and assists in generating mitigation strategies to ensure project success



Decision Making:

- Makes routine decisions and recommendations using established guidelines, procedures or policies, within certain limits.



Duties:

- Responsible for obtaining and compiling schedule input information from internal /external stakeholders.

- Assists senior colleagues with routine schedule preparation and interpretation.

- Participates in schedule monitoring, trending and forecasting. Recommends solutions to routine problems.



