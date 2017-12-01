About the Role:

Wood is currently recruiting for a Security Designer to work out of our Al-Khobar, Saudi Arabia office. This position will be on the Marjan onshore gas plant project and is scheduled to run for approximately twelve months.

Saudi Aramco has selected Wood to develop a FEED for a mega program in the Onshore Eastern Province surrounding Tanajib, Safaniyah and Ju'aymah in Saudi Arabia. The increased crude and gas production will demand the initial expansion of an onshore GOSP (gas oil separation plant) at Tanajib, a Greenfield 2.5bnscf (billion standard cubic feet) gas plant, together with NGL (natural gas liquid) expansion at Wasit. This will all be supported by a new cogeneration power plant expected to generate 750 Mw (megawatts) for both onshore and offshore compression, together with power for onshore utilities.

* Prepare design packages (inclusive of design drawings, scopes of work, and material technical specifications) for in-building and outside plant communication Security infrastructure systems, which include but are not limited to the institution and commercial building Premises Distribution System (hard wired and wireless distribution), CATV, CCTV, multimedia A / V system, Intrusion Detection & Assessment System (IDAS), Security Access Control System (SACS), Plate Recognition System (PRS), Long Range Detection & Assessment System (LRDAS), System Integration and video conferencing* Design and install Security and communication System. Write technical report and provides solution to complex technical problems* Provide expert advice and assistance for the design, construction, and maintenance engineers and operating personnel on all matters pertaining to the Industrial Security System and telecommunication field* Outline the design intent, requirements, and objectives. Coordinate project development and coordinate with a group of professionals* Provide security discipline expertise in support of the client's team for the FEED and Detailed engineering of the Petrochemical facilities* Coordinate with other disciplines to complete the Telecommunications & Security design* Keep the department up-to-date on the technology evolvement in the market* Interface with suppliers, integrator and vendor for technical queries* Interface with the customer to clarify the solution and close comments* Provide autonomously alternatives to offer the most optimum and cost-efficient solution* Be commercially aware and conscious of contractual issues as per Amec Foster Wheeler guidelines

* Degree in relevant engineering discipline with diverse system knowledge* Minimum of 10 years of experience in relevant telecommunication and security work* Full knowledge of the following Security systems: LAN network, CCTV, IDAS, SACS, PRS, LRDAS PAGA, Systems, to be able to develop FEED and details engineering specifications* Proven track record of working on FEED, DETAILED & EPC projects for Oil & Gas projects* Knowledge of HCIS standards, international codes and specs for safety critical systems would be beneficial* Knowledge of fire alarm and detection systems is also required* Knowledge of High Commission of Industrial Security (HCIS) and Saudi Aramco Security standards is also required* Should be able to work independently

Wood is a global leader in the delivery of project, engineering and technical services to energy and industrial markets. We operate in more than 60 countries, employing around 55,000 people, with revenues of over $11 billion. We provide performance-driven solutions throughout the asset life-cycle, from concept to decommissioning across a broad range of industrial markets including the upstream, midstream and downstream oil & gas, chemicals, environment and infrastructure, power & process, clean energy, mining and general industrial sectors. We strive to be the best technical services company to work with, work for and invest in. www.woodplc.com