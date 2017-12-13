About the Role:

Wood is currently recruiting for a Security Engineer to work out of our Al-Khobar, Saudi Arabia office. This position will be on the Marjan onshore gas plant project and is scheduled to run for approximately twelve months.

* Provide telecommunication discipline expertise in support of the client's team for the FEED engineering of the petrochemical facilities* Co-ordinate with other disciplines to complete the telecommunications design* Manage and be commercially aware and conscious of contractual issues as per Wood guidelines* Design and install OSP cabling and communication hardware

Skills / Qualifications:

* Certified designer for outside plant cabling or BICSI certified and a copy of such certification shall be attached to the candidate's resume* Degree in Engineering is essential while Postgraduate qualifications in the relevant engineering discipline is preferred* Full knowledge of the following telecommunication systems: LAN network, PABX, CCTV, Radio System, PAGA, Ethernet wireless, SDH / PDH systems and Weather Monitoring Systems, to be able to develop FEED and details engineering specifications* Minimum of 5 years of experience in the industry* Minimum of 8 years of work experience relevant to telecommunication and IT* Chartered Professional Engineer (CPEng) status preferred* Proven track record of working on FEED & EPC projects for oil & gas facilities* Knowledge of international codes and specs for safety critical systems would be beneficial* Experience working on Saudi Aramco projects as PMC to support the client would be beneficial* Should be able to work independently