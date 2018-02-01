About the Role:
The Role:
Looking for Security Technician with the below criteria:-
RECRUITMENT SPECIFICATION (Knowledge & Experience):
ESSENTIAL
* Bachelor's degree in Computer Science or related field preferred, or equivalent industry experience.
* 2-5 years of experience working with penetration tools.
* 2-5 years of experience working with vulnerability scanners.
* Firm understanding of Windows system administration and network security vulnerability and protection.
* Excellent interpersonal skills, as necessary to work effectively with staff at all levels.
* Excellent verbal/written communications skills.
* Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
* Position requires high level of responsibility regarding confidential information; must maintain confidentiality at all times.
* ITIL V3 foundation or Intermediate certified Experience.
* Valid Driving license
