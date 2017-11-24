About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Senior Architect - Data and Analytics, based in Reading, Berkshire

Responsibilities will include:

Driving value for money through analysing the business strategy and intended goals, and defining the business, information, application and technology architectures as well as defining solution portfolios, roadmaps and management of the evolution of the Company architecture from current to future state.

Lead the definition of the business roadmap and IS strategy for DnA and make well-researched and timely recommendations of the appropriate application and technology components.

Assist in programme intake planning, estimating and scheduling as well as functioning as a Solution Architect within the pre-project phases of a program, including oversight of future-state designs and assuring solutions adhere to architecture principles and the target architecture.

Ability to establish strong and effective working relationships with key stakeholders, including business transformation leads, relationship managers and delivery teams, is essential

Skills

Demonstrate proven ability and experience in working with executive levels, defining and communicating value from technology in a way that is relevant and compelling for a business audience.

Approach, to balancing long term (strategic) and short-term implications of individual proposals and decisions, will be pragmatic

Significant experience in developing architecture roadmaps and driving delivery against these roadmaps.

Experience in, applying architecture frameworks and any related architecture development methods, such as TOGAF

Permanent position

