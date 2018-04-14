Senior Behavior Change Manager

About the Role:

The Role:

* Position: Behavior Change Manager/Consultant

* Location: Houston, TX

* Tentative Start Date: Monday 5/14/2018

* Duration: Slated through 11/30/2018, most likely to extend into 2019

* Job Description:

o Manager is seeking a BCM Rockstar - the ideal candidate will have over 10 years' experience as a change manager for IT Projects, and have the ability to take project details and effectively narrate the change to all levels of the organization.







HIGH LEVEL PROJECT DESCRIPTION/SCOPE:

* Deployments will have global impact, reaching all end users (75,000) in client.

* The Modern Collaboration & Communication Program is comprised of 6+ projects across rapidly evolving transformative IT capabilities:

o Video Conference

o Web & Audio Conference

o Video Broadcast/Podcast

o Presence Status, Instant Message

o Telephony and Voice Mail

o Enterprise Social Media

o Chat

o Collaboration Room Technologies

o Digital Signage



HIGH LEVEL JOB DESCRIPTION/SCOPE: Behavior Change Management

* Works within the Modern Collaboration & Communication series of projects to develop program level change management strategies, approaches, stakeholder management, and communications.

* Determines specific change impacts as it relates to current and future state on all Modern Collaboration& Communication Projects.

* Determines level of detail required in terms of approach for successful project solution delivery and develops appropriate change management plans.

* Responsible for creating and tracking all program level communication materials

* Maintains traditional BCM tools for the program as part of the Modern Collaboration & Communication program toolset (e.g., stakeholder identification/analysis, change impact analysis, change readiness assessment, etc...).



EXPERIENCE:

o 10+ years experience in change management experience within IT projects

o 15+ years in change management

o Global change management experience on large enterprise level IT projects and executive level communications

o client CPDEP experience preferred



