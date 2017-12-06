About the Role:

My Client is an international consultancy specialising in petrochemical and chemical projects all around Europe. They are currently requiring a Senior Buyer to work on various Dutch project in The Netherlands for a 6 month renewable contract.



The Senior Buyer will be required to have:

11 years experience as a Buyer

Experience in 3 lines of business

Knowledge of 3 types of contracts

Manage purchase orders

Manage correspondence with vendors

Experience in planning and monitoring work and coordinating with other disciplines



dutch speakers will only be considered for this position