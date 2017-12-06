Senior Buyer

Leap29
Netherlands
Contract
Engineering Jobs
626033
Wednesday, December 6, 2017 - 8:56am
About the Role:

My Client is an international consultancy specialising in petrochemical and chemical projects all around Europe. They are currently requiring a Senior Buyer to work on various Dutch project in The Netherlands for a 6 month renewable contract.

The Senior Buyer will be required to have:
11 years experience as a Buyer
Experience in 3 lines of business
Knowledge of 3 types of contracts
Manage purchase orders
Manage correspondence with vendors
Experience in planning and monitoring work and coordinating with other disciplines

dutch speakers will only be considered for this position