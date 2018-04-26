Senior Category Analyst

About the Role:

Our client is a leading global energy company with specific and successful focus on the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

The Rigs Category Sr Analyst will be part of the Global Category Management Team, reporting to the Global Category Manager. They will be a key member of the team responsible for managing/coordinating global contracts and preferred supplier relationships for onshore/offshore drilling rigs, workover rigs, and light well intervention vessels.

The successful candidate will :

* Drive integrated value creation through heavy involvement in cross-functional category management teams.* Develop comprehensive, cross asset solutions which underpin a sustainable competitive advantage for the company* Tailor category strategies which deliver the lowest, direct and indirect, lifecycle costs.* Implement commercial solutions which increase ability to be nimble and responsive in the marketplace.* Partner and collaborate with key service suppliers to identify opportunities and extract maximum value out of company relationships.* Market Intelligence* Sourcing* Supplier evaluations* Contracting* Supplier Relationship Management* Category Management in the E&P Drilling & Completions space* Oil & Gas industry, to include Oil & Gas economics, security of supply risks, and supplier market.* Category Management, to include strategy development, sourcing execution, and contracting.* Supplier Development, to include supplier collaboration and continuous improvement.* Leadership and cross-functional influencing skills.

Key Accountabilities

* Support the management a comprehensive onshore and offshore portfolio of direct D&C category expenditure.* Build strong internal networks amongst stakeholders* Play a leadership role on cross-functional category teams focused on integrated value creation.* Manage the 'end to end' sourcing process; market analysis, demand management, supplier qualification, procurement strategy development, negotiation, and contractor performance management for assigned projects.* Deliver 'economic' category-level, enterprise-first focused solutions through deep understanding of both asset/project-level economics and category-level cost targets.* Develop appropriate risk mitigation strategies to address security of supply risks during both falling & rising markets.* Drive solutions for tomorrow's challenges through leveraged use of data analytics and increased supplier collaboration* Maximize supplier performance through robust performance scorecards, KPIs, and supplier relationship management programs to develop sustainable competitive advantages.* Provide the company with updated onshore and offshore market intelligence and influence the development of company plans on the basis of this information.* Review and amend category plans to account for regional factors including tax, legal, and local content considerations.* Ensure compliance with legislative regulations and corporate policies and procedures (Sarbanes-Oxley, FCPA, etc).* Proactively participate and provide leadership in support of Environmental, Health, Safety, and Social Responsibility initiatives.* Collaborate with other Supply Chain representatives in order to maximize opportunities across D&C categories and assets.

Skills and Experience

* Bachelor's Degree from an accredited university in Supply Chain Management, Business Administration, Accounting, or Engineering* 3-5 Years of category management / procurement experience required, with a minimum of 2 years drilling and completions experience preferred* Thorough understanding of how rigs (completions) fit within the upstream value chain* Ability to visualize industry trends and direction as a basis for formalizing category strategies.* Demonstrated delivery through dynamic industry cycles* Proven track record of category management/procurement delivery for a major contractor or operator.* Gravitas and maturity to stand ground and maintain objectiveness on critical issues.* Strong analytical skills, familiarity with should cost models, and ability to conceptualize and develop strategies which address business-related concepts.* Ability to operate effectively in an environment with a level of ambiguity and changing priorities.* Good verbal and written communication skills; ability to prepare and deliver compelling business presentations.* Good organizational skills and ability to perform under pressure.

Our role in supporting diversity and inclusion

As an international workforce business, we are committed to sourcing personnel that reflects the diversity and values of our client base but also that of Orion Group. We welcome the wide range of experiences and viewpoints that potential workers bring to our business and our clients, including those based on nationality, gender, culture, educational and professional backgrounds, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, disability, and age differences, job classification and religion. In our inclusive workplace, regardless of your employment status as staff or contract, everyone is assured the right of equitable, fair and respectful treatment.